RMR nominated in Liberty Radio Awards

The Nominations for the Liberty Radio Award, South Africa’s most envied award ceremony in the radio fraternity were recently announced. RMR has been nominated in the highly contested category of best breakfast show.

With The Wake Up Call, recently renamed to the Standard Bank Breakfast Show, airing every weekday from 7-9am, the show has broadcasted lung-collapsing laughs and colourful conversation. It holds a youthful feel of spunky and witty flair, and received the nomination with Producer: Chelsea Ogilvie, Anchor: Raymond Mojapelo, Co Hosts: Siphiwo Mangcangaza, and Aphiwe Myoli.

The awards seek to represent a transparent, credible and well-judged programme celebrating and acknowledging radio brilliance. Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards said, “The total audio of the entries, if played continuously, would amount to more than one week of non-stop listening.

“We are really grateful to the panel of adjudicators who gave their time and expertise freely towards this process of determining who is making the best radio in South Africa.”

The adage – “If a station is not in profit by 9am then it never will be” – makes this particular award one of the most important. The judges will be looking for a show that captures the energy and essence of its target market both geographically and demographically.

Morning radio can often sound the same in many markets, so the judges will look for style, content and presentation that is original, creative, exciting and enticing. Morning radio is often about team-broadcasting, and judges will, therefore, pay special attention to how the team blends together and plays off one another. The best morning radio, while often tightly packed and pre-produced, can be a meaningful vehicle for advertisers.

Radio stations up against RMR for the Award are Kovsie FM, UJFM, Tuks FM 107.2 and Puk FM 93.6. It is the first time RMR has been nominated – something they’ve worked hard for since their inception.

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner at Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, 14 April.