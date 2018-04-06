Shakespeare Society celebrates Guy Butler

The Shakespeare Society of Southern Africa’s Grahamstown branch invites members of the public to attend their 2018 Annual Shakespeare Birthday Lecture on Monday 23 April at 7.30pm at Eden Grove Blue lecture theatre at Rhodes University.

Delivered by Professor Paul Walters, ‘Ripeness is all’: Guy Butler as Shakespearean Scholar and Teacher – A Centennial Celebration.

Donations are accepted at the door and there will be refreshments afterwards.

Member and organiser Lynette Paterson said the Grahamstown society had about 25 members and new members were welcome.

“We’re Shakespeare enthusiasts,” Paterson said. “The annual lecture is our flagship event.”

The group meets monthly to read a play and also engages with Grahamstown schools.

We assist teachers and pupils with Shakespeare setworks and do readings with them,” Paterson said.

For the past three years, the society has collaborated with the Shakespeare Schools Festival – an offshoot of the British programme, and new in South Africa. The local Shakespeare Society has assisted pupils and teachers at seven schools from across Grahamstown in staging their 30-minute performances of Shakespeare excerpts at the annual Shakespeare Festival in August each year.