911 Riders pay tribute to Alexandria farmer

Over 30 bikers gathered in Alexandria yesterday in support of the family of Riaan Scheepers who was attacked on his farm late last year and died as a result of his injuries, Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender reported.

The members of Bikers Ride Against Farm Murders (BRAFM), known as the 911 Bikers, under the leadership of Pastor Maree earlier visited Nelson Mandela Bay in their mission to ride through South Africa to show appreciation to the South African Police Service in the fight against crime in rural communities. The slogans of the group include “No Farmers No Food” and “Bikers Ride Against Farm Murders”.

In Alexandria, where members of the SPAS and the local community met them, Maree reflected on the recent incident and thanked the SAPS for their speedy response and the arrest of three suspects twithin 24 hours. He presented symbolic ribbons to be handed to Scheepers’s family.

After a prayer by a local pastor, Maree handed a letter of appreciation to the Acting Cluster Commander Colonel Zeelie. The 911 Riders continue on their quest today joined, by local riders, through the Eastern Cape towards KwaZulu-Natal.