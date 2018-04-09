GBS sponsorship boost for local running event

In an all-Grahamstown collaboration, GBS Mutual Bank has been named as the title sponsor for the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon on Saturday 25 August 2018. hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset, this year’s 21km race across the mountain launches a vision to draw athletes back to the city with a must-do family oriented annual event.

The Albany Saints & Sinners Multisport Club, which owns the event, is providing technical expertise and using its national network to bring runners back to the city with a vibrant, professionally run race. Local service and networking organisations will be approached to support and assist with the event. Schools are also being approached to assist, with Graeme College providing the start-finish venue.

“We’re a small town,” said Rotary President Tim Dold, “and none of us alone has the resources to entirely fund and manage the large-scale event we aim to grow it into. But with community support we can also sell the fun side of Grahamstown,” Dold said.

He said Grahamstown has over recent years been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

“Along with the other current initatives to stabilise and revitalise Grahamstown, we want to build something that will attract athletes, and keep them and their supporters here.”

Dold said for the moment they would focus on staging a successful, well managed, vibrant single event. They would use this base to grow the event over the coming years to include a mountain bike event, corporate challenge, various distances for fun runners and walkers, and kids’ events.

A family friendly start/finish is planned at Graeme College, where there will be food and drink on sale, along with entertainment for the family.

GBS Mutual Bank Managing Director Anton Vorster said they were proud to be the major sponsor of an event that would draw together members of the Grahamstown community and bring visitors back to the city.

As community media partner, Grocott’s Mail will keep our readers updated on the event both in our print edition and our digital platforms. Look out for Grocott’s Sport‘s special three-month training programme to get you to the finish to the best of your ability.