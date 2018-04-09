Movies at the Monument on Friday 13 April

Big screen movies are back after a two-week hiatus for Easter and Grad and Movies at the Monument has a couple of goodies in store. Join them this Friday at 6pm or 8pm at the Olive Schreiner Hall in the Monument where the popcorn will be popping and the beer and soft-drinks cold. Tickets are just R30 for adults; R25 for pensioners, students and kids. Block bookings for schools and groups can be made in advance by calling Kate or Akhona on 046 603 1103 or emailing kate@nationalartsfestival.co.za.

How to train your Dragon (PG) – Friday 13 April – 6pm

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life. His progressive views and weird sense of humor make him a misfit, despite the fact that his father (Gerard Butler) is chief of the clan. Tossed into dragon-fighting school, he endeavors to prove himself as a true Viking, but when he befriends an injured dragon he names Toothless, he has the chance to plot a new course for his people’s future.

Tsotsi (15LV) – Friday 13 April – 8.30pm

A South African hoodlum named Tsotsi (Presley Chweneyagae) lives by a code of violence, and he and his gang of thugs prowl the streets of Johannesburg day and night, attacking those who fail to give them what they want. After casually shooting a woman and stealing her car, he discovers her baby in the back seat. Instead of harming the mewling infant, he takes it home and cares for it. The child acts as a catalyst for the hardened thug to regain his humanity.

Next week’s movies (20 April) are Despicable Me 3 at 6pm and Get Out at 8.30pm.