Nombulelo choir members recovering after food poisoning scare

11 April, in light of concerns on social media regarding Nombulelo Secondary School pupils who had suddenly fallen ill, Grocott’s Mail spoke to Nombulelo Principal Nicci Hayes.

“The 34 Nombulelo choir members who had food poisoning were treated immediately and released from hospital this morning.”

“The hospital has confirmed that all the children are in a stable condition and that there is no sign of Listeriosis. The school would like to thank the Joza clinic staff and the hospital staff for their quick and efficient response and for taking the case as seriously as they did.”

“Their professionalism is to be commended.”

Grocott’s Mail urges residents to visit a local clinic or hospital immediately should they be experiencing any symptoms of illness.