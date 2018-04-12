Cogta welcomes Mnquma arrests

The Eastern Cape’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Fikile Xasa, has welcomed the arrest of 12 Mnquma Local Municipality officials on allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The officials, who are also alleged to have flouted the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

They were released on warning and are set to appear in court again on 25 May 2018.

Xasa said law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks are critical to fighting corruption and restoring law and order at municipalities.

He encouraged members of the public to continue to report acts of fraud and corruption to the Anti-Corruption Hotline 0800 701 701. – SAnews.gov.za