Continental Aims for Clean Sweep of 2018 Corporate Triathlon Challenge

Continental Tyre South Africa (CTSA) is aiming to continue its winning streak and claim a clean sweep of the trophies at the 2018 Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge, which takes place at Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth on Saturday 14 April.

Continental will once again be taking to the start line with a formidable line-up of athletes for the corporate event, which serves as the prelude to the Standard Bank Ironman African Championships on Sunday 15 April.

“Our Continental-backed triathletes have dominated this event for the past three years, taking gold last year in both the men’s individual and team challenges,” said Ryan Visagie, Continental’s Marketing Communications Manager and team manager for the event. “We have support from some of the country’s top triathletes for our team and are proud to have them competing in Continental colours.

“The Corporate Triathlon Challenge is a great showcase for the sporting talent we have in South Africa, and specifically in Port Elizabeth. We have an enormous amount of enthusiasm from our employees and it is fantastic to be part of this event in Continental’s home town. With a total of 63 Continental-backed athletes in the field, we are eagerly looking forward to a great race against some tough opposition,” added Visagie.

In the individual men’s race, a previous race runner-up is making a return in an attempt to win this elusive title. Jamie Riddle last raced in 2016 and finished second by just a few seconds to Keegan Cooke. This year, 17-year-old Jamie, racing as a junior, will face tough opposition from a strong field but is in great shape and confident that he can race for the podium once again.

In the ladies race, last year’s winner, Amber Schlebusch, will be racing in Continental colours for the first time. Amber has had a very successful race season so far and is looking to take her second win in succession.

A number of highly talented sports stars will be competing in the team section of the race – amongst them are two local swimming sensations, 15-year-old Cullen Biddulph and 16-year-old Slater Black. On the bicycle leg, 16-year-old Ceajay Bosman, 15-year-old Archie Zakhe and “veteran” Brent Pheiffer will support their respective teams. Finally, the anchor running leg will feature local sensations Amos Nyongo and Marianio Essou who will undoubtedly be fighting for the win.

Keegan and Jarryd Cooke, who took first and second positions respectively in the 2 km Aquelle Ocean Racing Series this past weekend, will be also be swimming for Team Continental.

The team’s aim of making a clean sweep of the podiums will be aided by the fact that all 20 Continental-backed teams set off in Wave 1, which starts at 07h50 from Hobie Beach, ensuring that they are amongst the front of the pack.

Some stats and figures: