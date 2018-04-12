Movie industry to boost training

Uitenhage-born Nceba Mgqolomba appears determined to nudge his employer, the Eastern Cape Film Festival to develop film as a way of making the Eastern Cape a top destination.

The ECFF has started a learnership and internship programme to allow local young people who are interested in the film business to get some skills.

“The student gets a stipend of R1500 per month for transport and at least get something to survive during the course,” Mgqolomba, who is the facilitator of the learnership said, “The course [itself]is worth R55,000.”

The course started in September last year and ends this August with successful students gettting an NQF 4 Level certificate. According to Mgqolomba, the first months are spent learning about shooting and screening, with the practical internship happening at the end of the learnership.

We want to take what we are doing back to the community so that the community can have a place to go to during weekends as olden days people use to watch movies, Mgqolomba said. The aim of the ECFF is to visit different parts of Grahamstown and give them stories about their history every weekend, using whatever local talent to tell these stories.

Enrolment to this course is a Matric certificate and an age limit of 18-35 years; and the company wants to visit most of the local schools let them know of the opportunity. The ECFF has started with 30 people but hopes to increase the number if they get more funding from CEDA (the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agenc).

Interested people can visit either the English Museum Gallery in Anglo Street or the National English Literary Museum NELM in Worcester Street.