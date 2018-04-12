St Andrew’s host U14 Independent Schools Hockey Festival

St Andrew’s College will be hosting the U14 Independent Schools Hockey Festival from 19 to 22 April. “The opportunity to host such a festival does not occur very often and as a result, we are looking forward to giving the boys, supporters, and staff the chance to experience a wonderful few days in Grahamstown while playing competitive hockey,” said Gary Frayne, Master in Charge of hockey at St Andrew’s.
Schools attending include St Andrews School (Bloemfontein), Cornwall Hill College (Pretoria), St John’s College (Johannesburg), Michaelhouse (Balgowan), St Charles College (Pietermaritzburg), Clifton College (Durban), Merrifield College (East London), Woodridge College (Port Elizabeth), York High School (George), Bishops (Cape Town) and hosts St Andrew’s.
While St Andrew’s hosted the U16 equivalent in 2014 and the open in 2010, this is the first time St Andrew’s will host the U14 Festival. The fixtures are all on Webster except for the early game on Sunday morning.
The only game on Thursday 19 April will see Cornwall take on St John’s College at 4.45pm.
Friday and Saturday’s action starts at 7.45am with the last match taking place at 6.30pm. Sunday games start at 7 am with the last match at 11 am.
On Friday St Andrew’s will play St Charles at 1.30pm and then Clifton at 5.30pm. On Sunday the hosts play Merrifield in the opening match of the day. They then face Michaelhouse in the last fixture of the day. On Sunday St Andrew’s are up against St John’s at 7 am and then play Bishops at 11 am.
For the full list of fixtures, see below:
Thursday 19:
16h45 Cornwall Hill v St Johns
Friday 20:
07h45 Woodridge v St Charles
08h45 St Andrews (B) v Cornwall Hill
09h45 York v Michaelhouse
10h45 Merrifield v Clifton
11h45 Bishops v St Johns
13h30 St Andrews (G) v St Charles
14h30 Merrifield v St Andrews (B)
15h30 Bishops V Michaelhouse
16h30 York v Cornwall Hill
17h30 St Andrews (G) v Clifton
18h30 Woodridge v St Johns
Saturday 21:
07h45 St Andrews (G) v Merrifield
08h45 Bishops v York
09h45 Cornwall Hill v St Charles
10h45 St Andrews (B) v Michaelhouse
11h45 Clifton v St Johns
13h30 Merrifield v Woodridge
14h30 Bishops v Cornwall Hill
15h30 St Andrew’s (B) v St Charles
16h30 York v St Johns
17h30 Woodridge v Clifton
18h30 St Andrews (G) v Michaelhouse
Sunday 22:
07h00 St Andrews (G) v St Johns 07h00 York v Clifton
08h00 St Andrews (B) v Woodridge
09h00 Merrifield v St Charles
10h00 Michaelhouse v Cornwall Hill
11h00 St Andrews (G) v Bishops