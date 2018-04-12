St Andrew’s host U14 Independent Schools Hockey Festival

St Andrew’s College will be hosting the U14 Independent Schools Hockey Festival from 19 to 22 April. “The opportunity to host such a festival does not occur very often and as a result, we are looking forward to giving the boys, supporters, and staff the chance to experience a wonderful few days in Grahamstown while playing competitive hockey,” said Gary Frayne, Master in Charge of hockey at St Andrew’s.

Schools attending include St Andrews School (Bloemfontein), Cornwall Hill College (Pretoria), St John’s College (Johannesburg), Michaelhouse (Balgowan), St Charles College (Pietermaritzburg), Clifton College (Durban), Merrifield College (East London), Woodridge College (Port Elizabeth), York High School (George), Bishops (Cape Town) and hosts St Andrew’s.

While St Andrew’s hosted the U16 equivalent in 2014 and the open in 2010, this is the first time St Andrew’s will host the U14 Festival. The fixtures are all on Webster except for the early game on Sunday morning.

The only game on Thursday 19 April will see Cornwall take on St John’s College at 4.45pm.

Friday and Saturday’s action starts at 7.45am with the last match taking place at 6.30pm. Sunday games start at 7 am with the last match at 11 am.

On Friday St Andrew’s will play St Charles at 1.30pm and then Clifton at 5.30pm. On Sunday the hosts play Merrifield in the opening match of the day. They then face Michaelhouse in the last fixture of the day. On Sunday St Andrew’s are up against St John’s at 7 am and then play Bishops at 11 am.

For the full list of fixtures, see below:

Thursday 19:

16h45 Cornwall Hill v St Johns

Friday 20:

07h45 Woodridge v St Charles

08h45 St Andrews (B) v Cornwall Hill

09h45 York v Michaelhouse

10h45 Merrifield v Clifton

11h45 Bishops v St Johns

13h30 St Andrews (G) v St Charles

14h30 Merrifield v St Andrews (B)

15h30 Bishops V Michaelhouse

16h30 York v Cornwall Hill

17h30 St Andrews (G) v Clifton

18h30 Woodridge v St Johns

Saturday 21:

07h45 St Andrews (G) v Merrifield

08h45 Bishops v York

09h45 Cornwall Hill v St Charles

10h45 St Andrews (B) v Michaelhouse

11h45 Clifton v St Johns

13h30 Merrifield v Woodridge

14h30 Bishops v Cornwall Hill

15h30 St Andrew’s (B) v St Charles

16h30 York v St Johns

17h30 Woodridge v Clifton

18h30 St Andrews (G) v Michaelhouse

Sunday 22:

07h00 St Andrews (G) v St Johns 07h00 York v Clifton

08h00 St Andrews (B) v Woodridge

09h00 Merrifield v St Charles

10h00 Michaelhouse v Cornwall Hill

11h00 St Andrews (G) v Bishops