Business burglary case

A case of Burglary Business has been opened for investigation following an incident at a wellknown motor parts store in Grahamstown. The suspects entered the premises using a ladder and then cut the zinc sheet open on the roof. An angle grinder was used.

The alarm was broken out of the box and signal disconnected. Two safes were in the cash office immediately below the point of entry. Both safes were opened and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Other electronic goods left for sale on the shelf was also taken. Suspects appear to have exited the building in the same manner.

The modus operandi is similar to that of Makana traffic department as well as another store which was burgled in Dec 2017 and February 2018 respectively. No arrests have been made.

The community is urged to alert the local SAPS or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 should they have any information on the incident.

Enquiries Captain Mali Govender 0827797123