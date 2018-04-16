Jacaranda and Newtown City clash

Jacaranda took on Newtown City in an LFA clash on Saturday 7 April at JD Dlepu stadium. Jacaranda played some exceptional football to score four goals against the wind, and ultimate;y run out 6-2 victors over Newtown. Here are some action photos from the day.
Newtown City midfielder looks to get around one of the Jacaranda defenders.
Photo: Xolisa Jodwana
Jacaranda winger looks to start an attack from inside his half.
Photo: Xolisa Jodwana
Jacaranda took on Newtown City in a tough LFA clash, which saw Jacaranda run out 6-2 victors.
Photo: Xolisa Jodwana
Jacaranda attackers link up in a promising attacking play.
Photo: Xolisa Jodwana
Newtown City pushing hard against a solid Jcaranda defence on Saturday 7 April.
Photo: Xolisa Jodwana