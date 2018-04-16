Rhodes to co-host first forensic linguistics conference in Southern Africa

A first for Southern Africa, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, in affiliation with Rhodes

University, the University of South Africa, and University Eduardo Mondlane, will be hosting the

International Association of Forensic Linguists (IAFL) conference from 16-17 April 2018 at Lagoon

Beach Hotel in Milnerton, Cape Town.

The IAFL is an international association focused on forensic linguistics, which is a relatively unknown

research and specialisation area in law and language in South Africa, and across Africa in general.

Areas of expertise that make up the IAFL include police investigative interviewing, language use in

the legal process, language used with and as evidence in legal cases, and the interpretation and

translation of legal texts. Attendees will predominantly be scholars and researchers in the domains of

language, law, anthropology, psychology, criminology, police science, and related disciples from all

around the world.

This year’s theme of discussion for the IAFL is ‘New Frontiers of Justice in Forensic Linguistics’, which

will be showcasing a plethora of contributions from research on language and law, including legal

recognition of African languages and cultures within the criminal justice system. This will be

approached from both a historical perspective in reflection of what has been achieved regarding the

developmental initiatives pertaining this field, as well as from the angle of how current research can

impact the future of forensic linguistics.

“Southern African nations are highly linguistically diverse and this conference will provide us with an

immense opportunity to explore international and local emerging research, covering the interactions

between multi-lingual citizenry and post-colonial justice systems,” explained Professor Russell

Kaschula, Rhodes NRF SARChI Chair: Intellectualisation of African Languages, Multilingualism &

Education, who has been heavily involved in making this regional conference possible.

International keynote speaker and panelist representation will include Dr Georgina Heydon from the

Centre for Global Research at Australia’s RMIT University, and Dr Celia Blake, attorney-at- law and

Senior Lecturer at The University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

Keynote speakers and panellists sharing knowledge and research from an African perspective will

include Judge James Yekiso, who spent 15 years on the Bench of the Cape High Court, Professor

Lirieka Meintjes-van der Walt, an adjunct professor of Law and the Project Leader of the Law,

Science and Justice Research Niche Area at the University of Fort Hare, Mr. Cornelus JA Lourens,

who has 29 years’ experience as a trial lawyer, and Dr Eliseu Mabasso, an assistant professor at

University Eduardo Mondlane in Maputo, Mozambique.

“This regional conference of the IAFL will be the first time it has been held on the African continent.

Rhodes University is privileged to be involved in the hosting of such a prestigious event,” Prof

Kaschula said.

For more information on the conference, go to: http://www.cput.ac.za/blogs/iafl.