Couple safe after fire destroys home

A young couple escaped with their pets, cellphones and engagement ring when a fire destroyed their home this morning Tuesday 17 April 2018.

The couple, who were recently engaged, awoke to find their wooden cottage filled with smoke and quickly evacuated, taking only their pets, cellphones and engagement ring. The couple and their animals are safe.

Emergency services responded quickly, rushing to the scene in McGowan Street, on the extreme west of Grahamstown, several streets above Graeme College. The couple were leasing the cottage.

Makana fire fighters, Hi-Tec Security, the South African Police Service and Makana Traffic Department attended to the fire, as well as concerned family and community members.

Flames and smoke grew as volunteers struggled to extract water from a nearby fire hydrant. An official on the scene said a part had been stolen from the hydrant, forcing volunteers to use water from a portable tanker instead. Water availability and pressure continued to be a challenge during the incident, and Grahamstown’s attempt at rain did little to help.

According to an official at the scene, the couplet at the fire hydrant next to the house had been stolen. This was confirmed in a statement by SAPS spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, who said for this reason the fire truck had to drive to the next street to fill up repeatedly, hampering the extinguishing of the fire.

At one point, the floor of the cottage fell and was sliding toward the house below, in Clarke Street.

“The cause of the fire still has to be determined,” Govender said. “At this stage it appears to be an electrical fault.”

Comment had not yet been received from Makana Emergency Services regarding the incident at the time of publishing.

The couple lost everything in the fire, and have requested assistance from the community.

Should community members be able to assist the couple, please contact Grocott’s Mail. Whatsapp 076 733 1770.