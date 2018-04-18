Know the Score

Two Oceans:

Several of Grahamstown’s runners took part in the annual Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon over the easter weekend. Here are the times, according to the official race website, of several notable Grahamstown athletes from the day:

Ultra Marathon:

Chadé Bowles – 06:51:37

Richard Foss – 06:35:51

Rose-Marie Hurford – 07:07:56 (After cut-off)

Terri-Lynn Penney – 05:07:42

Stephen Penney – 06:16:29

Rooi Rikhotso – 04:22:36

Half Marathon:

Richard Alexander – 01:34:48

Lubabalo Bokuva – 01:21:03

Basie Bonaparte – 01:25:02 (2nd Master – age 50-59)

Karen Meyer – 02:22:35

Colin Price-Smith – 02:36:22

Sally Price-Smith – 02:09:52

Local legend, Basie Bonaparte, wants to thank all the sponsors who helped him and other locals make it to Cape Town. He was happy with his own improvement. “Last year I was running with a injury [calf strain], so last year I ended up as eighth master. This year was much better, I finished second master, so it was much better than last year. This year was also a little more difficult than last year, because the first 3km were uphill,” said Bonaparte.