New Mary Waters kit from OB Speckman

Local Sevens rugby hero and Old Boy (OB) of Mary Waters High School old boy, Rosco Specman surprised the rugby team with a new kit that includes shorts and socks as part of a new sponsorship deal.

The first XV traveled to Port Elizabeth shortly after the handover to show off their new kit on Saturday 21 April, and performed very well against difficult opposition. The kit comes as a sort of reward for the players, who recently became U18 champions of the Sarah Baartman Region. The team also represented the Eastern Cape in a recent provincial competition, coming third overall.

“The clothing of the learners is important for them to shine,” said Edmund Heunis, Sport co-ordinator at Mary Waters. Mary Waters hopes to show off their new kit when they host a sports day in September, to which they intend to invite schools from across the province.

Joseph Specman, Rosco Specman’s father, handed over the kit to the school in the absence of his son, who was travelling with the Blitzbokke as they competed in the recently completed Commonwealth Games in Australia. Specman’s side came a surprising fourth in the rugby event.