Big weekend for Graeme sport

Graeme College celebrated a good weekend of sports which saw all of their Hockey and Rugby teams participating well over the past week. From fixtures against Cambridge High School, to participating in the Kingwood College Hockey Festival, Graeme looked strong on all fronts.

Graeme College had their first home rugby fixture of the season on 21 April, when they faced Cambridge High School from East London. It was a good day with a number of tightly contested matches. However, Graeme seemed to have the upper hand winning eight of the 11 matches on the day including the 1st XV game 37-24.

The Graeme College 1st XV made an impressive start scoring five tries in the opening 25 minutes to lead 27-3. Cambridge managed to grab one back just before half time to make the score 27-10 at the half time break. Graeme seemed to lose concentration in the early parts of the second half as Cambridge fought back well to score two more converted tries to close the gap to just three points. This seemed to wake the Graeme side up, as they dominated the rest of the encounter, despite missing a number of opportunities. Graeme scored another try along with a penalty to make the final score 37-24 over the visitors.

The Graeme 1st XI hockey side participated in the Kingswood Hockey Festival where they had some good results. On day one of the festival, they managed a draw with a formidable Hudson Park team, who scored late in the game to share the honours. Graeme then played against Reddam, and won comfortably by six goals. They struggled to contain a strong Cambridge team in the first half, and went own 3-0 but then bounced back nicely with a 3-0 win over Port Rex.

In the toughest contest of the week, Graeme came up against an impressive York team, who remained unbeaten throughout the festival. Graeme held York to 0-0 at half time, and Graeme having a great chance to go 1-0 up at the stroke of half time. The drag flick ricocheted against the cross-bar and Graeme weren’t able to get a second shot on target. York found their rhythm and Graeme struggled to maintain the high intensity level, allowing York to score three goals in the second half. In the last game, Graeme were messy in getting a 1-0 win over St Dominics.

Overall, it was a very successful weekend for the Graeme College sides. For the full list of results, see below:

Hockey: