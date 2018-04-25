Big weekend for Graeme sport

Graeme College celebrated a good weekend of sports which saw all of their Hockey and Rugby teams participating well over the past week. From fixtures against Cambridge High School, to participating in the Kingwood College Hockey Festival, Graeme looked strong on all fronts.
Graeme College had their first home rugby fixture of the season on 21 April, when they faced Cambridge High School from East London. It was a good day with a number of tightly contested matches. However, Graeme seemed to have the upper hand winning eight of the 11 matches on the day including the 1st XV game 37-24.
The Graeme 1st XI hockey side participated in the Kingswood Hockey Festival where they had some good results. On day one of the festival, they managed a draw with a formidable Hudson Park team, who scored late in the game to share the honours. Graeme then played against Reddam, and won comfortably by six goals. They struggled to contain a strong Cambridge team in the first half, and went own 3-0 but then bounced back nicely with a 3-0 win over Port Rex.
In the toughest contest of the week, Graeme came up against an impressive York team, who remained unbeaten throughout the festival. Graeme held York to 0-0 at half time, and Graeme having a great chance to go 1-0 up at the stroke of half time. The drag flick ricocheted against the cross-bar and Graeme weren’t able to get a second shot on target. York found their rhythm and Graeme struggled to maintain the high intensity level, allowing York to score three goals in the second half. In the last game, Graeme were messy in getting a 1-0 win over St Dominics.