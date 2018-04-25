St Andrew’s Hockey-thon

St Andrew’s College and The Diocesan School for Girls will host its annual hockey-thon at the Webster Astro on Saturday 28 April.

A schedule has been drawn up for the fun event but players can still join where vacancies exist in the relevant match slots. Each match slot lasts 70 minutes with a 5-minute changeover. Bibs will be provided for each match, so there is no need to worry about shirt colours.

R50 enables a player to play as much as they like on Saturday if vacancies exist. R50 also enters each player into a lucky draw for that match. Lucky draw prizes include hockey items, restaurant vouchers and consumables for all ages.

For more information contact Gary Frayne on 083 301 7129 or e-mail G.Frayne@sacschool.com

Hockey-thon schedule

09h15-10h30 – SAC U14’s

10h30-11h45 – SAC U16’s

11h45-13h00 – SAPrep

13h00-14h15 – Parents/Occasionals/Shundeez/Stooges/Staff

14h15-15h30 – DSG Jnr & Parents

15h30-16h45 – SAC 1st vs RU 1sts/invitational