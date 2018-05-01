Peace march honours police

More than 200 community and members of various Grahamstown churches, some on horseback and all led by the Eastern Cape SAPS band, joined hands and marched down Raglan Road to the Grahamstown Police Station on Beaufort Street.

The peace march was part of the African Enterprise Mission under way in Grahamstown and the purpose was to show appreciation to the members of the SAPS for their ongoing commitment and dedication in serving the community.

At the police station they handed a certificate of appreciation to the Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka, who thanked the community and said that this was a very humbling gesture. “We will continue to serve you all with pride and dignity,” he said.

The group marched on through the city streets to Church Square and concluded the day with a prayer service at the Cathedral to honour and pray for our men and women in blue.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the event had been planned several months ago.