SAPS uniform puzzle in gunman’s arrest

A 25 year old man will appear in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s court on Wednesday 2 May following his arrest by police in King William’s Town

after he allegedly demanded cash from a victim in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The terrified victim managed to escape from this gun-wielding suspect who fired a shot and fled,” police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said. “The South African Police Service who were alerted arrested the suspect.”

In the man’s car and at his Dimbaza home, the King William’s Town police tracing unit, crime prevention and other specialised units found a pistol, a police uniform, and an R5 rifle with 35 rounds.

Several charges including possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a SAPS uniform were opened in Dimbaza, Govender said.

Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga commended the team for their swift action.

“The detective team who will be investigating this case will look into how this suspect came into possession of a SAPS uniform as well as the possibility of him being linked to other cases,” Ngubelanga said.

The firearm would also undergo several forensic tests, he said.