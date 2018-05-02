Bloomin’ Good garden business blossoming for 1 year

Local gardening service, Bloomin’ Good, celebrates its one year birthday this year.

Avid business owner Ursula van den Burg’s green thumb definitely shows in the work that her and 10 staff members do. “I’m very hands on”, she said. “I like the outdoors and love plants, [it has]always interested me”.

From grass cutting, tree felling and hedge trimming to garden refuse removal, Bloomin’ Good does it all.

Van den Burg took over the business last year.

“It’s been picking up,” she said, “but started slow.” Currently they service about 150 gardens in Grahamstown per month. The business has been successful enough to grow from a former five employees, to now 10. Future plans for growth (and not just from the plants!) in the business include having two vehicles running simultaneously.

Van den Burg stated that they have received very positive feedback from the community. Van den Burg’s husband, Jan harm Strydom (rake in hand!) emphasised, “We love what we’re doing”.

“It’s an opportunity to create jobs and strengthen people in South Africa”, he said. “We employ people who want to work.”

Strydom stated “we have learned a lot”, “after every garden!” Van den Burg added.

“All thanks to Grahamstown for putting their trust in me with their gardens,” she said.

Bloomin’ Good is also thankful to other community businesses for their support and continued relationships.