Ghost Town roads come back to life

“Dit is beautiful. Ek gaan elke maand deel van my pensioen aansit!” That was the response of Ghost Town resident Barend Mentoor when he saw the difference a group of volunteers had made to the state of Struben Street, in Ghost Town. The group, which calls itself the Concerned Citizens Road Repair Committee, undertaking repairs in wards 3 and 4, is clearing verges and filling potholes with material donated from various Grahamstown businesses.

With Strubens Street’s notorious potholes filled, the group this week moved on to Smith Street, in front of the Baptist Church. “In life there’s only one of two decisions you must make: you’re either part of the problem or you’re part of the solution,” said secretary/ treasurer Weston du Plessis. For more information or if you’d like to contribute contact Cecil Solomon on 071 628 7116 or Evan du Preez on 063 680 7751.