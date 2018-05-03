Hero of the Week: Erin Powers

Erin Powers, a Grade 8 pupil at the Diocesan School for Girls, has had a very busy start to the 2018 sporting season.

In February, after being selected for the Makana U14 Netball Team, the Makana Track & Field team and the Sarah Baartman Track & Field team, Powers won gold in both shot put and discus and silver for javelin at the Makana Track & Field Meeting. She went on to win gold for shot put and silver for discus at the Sarah Baartman District Track & Field Meeting in Port Elizabeth.

However, it is in the dance studio or on a squash court where you are most likely to find Powers at present. Powers is preparing to dance at the National Arts Festival and is training for the Eastern Province U14 squash trials to gain selection to the Eastern Province U14 team to participate in the Inter Provincials in July.

Powers will dance ballet and tap at the National Arts Festival in the local production of “The Heart of an Island Goddess” performed by the Movements Dance School.

Part of Powers’ squash preparation has involved competing in the Bloemfontein Squash Open where she finished seventh in the U14 section, which was a qualifying tournament required for national selection in 2018. She was then invited to compete in the U14 division of the Closed SA Squash event in Johannesburg, where she again finished seventh. Her squash achievements so far this year have seen Powers being included in Eastern Province’s Junior Elite Squash Squad, which includes a handful of young players that Eastern Province Squash recognises as future SA players.

She is currently ranked No. 6 in the national U14 ranking in South Africa. It is clear that Powers will excel in whatever sport in which she participates.