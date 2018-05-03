Troublesome pet?

SPCA Tip of the Week 17

If you are having behavioural problems with your pet, it could relate to anything from excessive energy, a change in the environment or even a health problem. Try understanding your pet and contacting your vet before giving them away because you can’t handle them. The SPCA will never refuse to take in and care for any animal handed in to us and we are the best option if you feel you cannot look after your pet anymore. For more information or advice, please contact Grahamstown SPCA:

Please remember for any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the vets below:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street: 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street: 046 622 7112

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or email us at spcaght@gmail.com.