Ghost win Ultimate Frisbee final

The long weekend saw the Rhodes Ultimate Frisbee Society host the Mixed Ultimate Frisbee Nationals 2018 for the first time in the society’s young history. The event was held between 27 and 29 April at Albany Sports Club, with 15 teams from 14 different clubs and societies taking part. There were 10 external clubs and four universities (UCT entered two teams) taking part in the tournament.

Ultimate Frisbee is played by transferring the disc from one end of the field to the other, with the person holding the disc not being allowed to move until the disc has been thrown. Over the course of the tournament games were won by one team scoring 15 times or one team being in the lead after 90 minutes. During the playoff games, the score cap was set at 17 instead of 15.

As it is still a young and inexperienced side, the Rhodes Ultimate team was simply happy to compete and make the most of the game time. The Rhodes team was full of spirit and walked away with their only victory out of eight games against Galeforce of East London.

Ghost Ultimate took on Catch 22 in the final, with Ghost winning 17-8 in what was a very entertaining, semi-professional encounter. Both teams showed lots of class, skill and endeavour. However, Ghost were simply too good and systematically out-played Catch-22.

The Rhodes University Mixed Nationals was a huge success and an accomplishment for the organisers. The Rhodes Ultimate society were exceptionally happy with the way in which the community of Grahamstown embraced the event, and were proud to host such a successful and prestigious tournament.