Grahamstown’s Classic Clash

Since 1878, St Andrew’s College and Graeme College have enjoyed a long history of Derby Days and have had many pupils passing through their corridors who are well known in rugby circles, including the likes of Nick Mallett (St Andrew’s), Russell Bennett (St Andrew’s), Hennie Le Roux (Graeme) and Dirk de Vos (Graeme) to name but a few.

The two schools have had the longest rugby rivalry in both their histories – for approximately 140 years. The first printed reported rugby match was on 13 April 1878 with Graeme winning by a try to a goal and the St Andrew’s second team winning their first game by one goal and three tries to none.

Graeme College has had three distinct periods in the school’s history; namely 1873 to 1897 when it was the Public School, 1897 – 1930 when it was the Grahamstown Public High School and then from 1931 when it became a boys’ only school and was named Graeme College. St Andrew’s College was founded in 1855 by Bishop John Armstrong.

According to archived records the first match between St Andrew’s College and Graeme College was in 1878. School records of match results since 1922 show the following match statistics: 102 matches have been played, with St Andrew’s winning 74, drawing 6 and losing 22.

The hype around the annual Derby Game between Graeme College and St Andrew’s College was taken to a new level in 2006 when the game had reached FNB Classic Clash status. This year the match takes place on Saturday 5 May.

The FNB Classic Clash will be hosted at St Andrew’s College on Lower Field which will no doubt be packed with eager spectators enjoying schoolboy rugby at its best.

The last few years have seen this fixture providing some particularly close finishes. This year should be no different. It is expected that spectators are treated to a feast of running rugby in the warm, calm conditions forecast for Saturday.

“We are glad to have First National Bank as sponsors of this fixture once again this year. We trust that everyone will have a great day and that the rugby will be played hard but in good spirit,” said Pete Andrew, Director of Sport at St Andrew’s College.

Programme:

St Andrew’s College vs Graeme College

09:00 U14A (Lower Field)

10:00 U14B (Knowling II)

10:00 U15A (Lower)

09:00 U15B (Knowling II)

11:10 U15C (Knowling II)

11:10 U16A (Lower Field)

09:00 U16B (Knowling I)

10:00 5th XV (Knowling I)

11:10 4th XV (Knowling I)

1220 3rd XV (Lower)

13:40 2nd XV (Lower)

15:00 1st XV (Lower)