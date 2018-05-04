Please stop dumping your rubbish in our street!

A new tendency appears to rearing it’s ugly head in Grahamstown. We live in Park Road and on Tuesdays, when black bags are collected by the municipality, folk from other streets around us are dumping their blacks bags across the road from our house.

I have confronted a person doing so and was told they do so because the vagrants and donkeys tear open the bags in front of their house – so they’re now placing the bags for collection in Park Road instead.

All this means is that the vagrants and donkeys still tear open the bags but in Park Road instead. Is this appropriate – how is that for being good neighbours? We end up picking up our neighbours’ trash and then having to transport it away.

Whoever it is, please stop!