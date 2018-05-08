National Arts Festival Full Programme Opens for Booking

The National Arts Festival (28 June-8 July) has opened its box office for the 2018 Festival.

Tickets for the full programme including the Main, Fringe, new festivals within the Festival – Creativate and the Festival of Film and Ideas – as well as the Standard Bank Jazz Festival can be booked directly on www.nationalartsfestival.co.za

This year’s Festival includes performances from Featured Artist Mamela Nyamza, exciting new work from the Standard Bank Young Artists, musicians Amanda Black and The Brother Moves On, comedians Loyiso Gola and Tats Nkonzo and the return of Corne and Twakkie in THE MOST AMAZING SHOW. The National Arts Festival will also present Suzanne Vega for two shows – her only performance dates in South Africa.

The Festival team is in full readiness mode, working with all the role-players in Grahamstown to prepare the town for its annual influx of visitors.

Says National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester, “It’s shaping up to be an invigorating Festival with lots of new features, engaging productions and no doubt plenty of fun in between. Grahamstown will be ready for the Festival so don’t leave it too late, get your tickets and start making plans!”