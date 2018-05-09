Police monitor N2 after protest

The Public Order Police Unit (POPS) were called out this morning around 10.45am after around 70 protesters blocked the N2 at Colchester using a lamp post and two hijacked trucks.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the police had arrived just in time to prevent the group damaging the trucks, which were found parked across both sides of the N2.

“The POPS unit members dispersed the protesters into the area away from the N2 using teargas and stun grenades and arrested one male suspect,” Govender said. “The N2 was opened shortly afterwards. No damage to vehicles was reported to police.”

The incident occurred after Metro officials began demolishing illegal structures in the area, Govender said.

“Police are still maintaining high visibility in the area to ensure the protesters do not approach and barricade the N2 or cause any form of damages to road users.”

A case of damaging of infrastructure and public violence was opened and the 47-year-old male suspect would appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court.