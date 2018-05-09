Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Two survive salt pan crash
The crashed plane in the middle of the salt pan near Colchester on the N2. Photo supplied

Two survive salt pan crash

0
By on NEWS

Two young men were uninjured during an emergency airplane landing in Colchester yesterday, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender reported.

“According to the 19-year-old pilot of the small Sling 2 aircraft, he experienced turbulence and had to land in a salt pan belonging to Tankatara Salt Works, close to Colchester at 11.20am,” Govender said.

Neither the pilot nor his 21-year-old male passenger was injured in the incident, Govender said.

The aircraft, belonging to a Port Elizabeth based flying school, remained in the salt pan for several hours after the incident as its owners made plans to recover it.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.