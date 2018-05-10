Cabinet welcomes roll-out of SASSA cards

Cabinet has welcomed the successful pilot roll-out of the new South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards at selected post offices in the Western Cape.

The cards allow social grant beneficiaries to swap existing cards for the new South African Post Office (SAPO)-SASSA Postbank cards.

The new SAPO card replaces the old SASSA card and will be used for payment and withdrawal of social grants from May 2018.

The SAPO cards have been distributed nationwide from 17 April to all beneficiaries of social grants receiving cash payments at pay points and merchants (e.g. ShopRite, Boxer Supermarket etc.)

It is envisaged that SASSA, in collaboration with SAPO, will distribute the new cards to estimated nine million beneficiaries. Approximately 2.5 million of these beneficiaries receive their social grants at pay points around the country.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane reassured that social grant recipients and cardholders are still able to use their existing cards until December 2018.

However, Cabinet encouraged beneficiaries to swap their old cards by visiting their nearest SASSA or SAPO from 2 May until the end of September 2018.