East London spinbash thrills this Saturday

East London will play host to a very special spinbash on Saturday 12 May when Wheelz ‘N Smoke host the electrifying spinning event. East London’s own Enock Spears will be celebrating his birthday in the only way he knows how, by revving up his engine and spinning on his home soil.

In spinning, drivers take modified cars onto a track and rev their engines to the max. Similar to drifting, spinners drive in circles at high revs, making a lot of noise, smoke and excitement in front of packed crowds.

The event will take place at NU 11 Mdantsane, just behind the Engen Garage. Many different spinners will be coming to show the crowds what they love to do, and what their cars can do, including Spears.

The event will begin at midday and will run until the fuel runs out. There will be food stalls, secure parking and even a VIP parking option available for those that want an extra experience. Tickets for the event are available on Computicket and at the gate.