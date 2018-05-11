Gear up for adventure with Trek Bikes

They say that life is a journey, and that you should enjoy the ride. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as knowing your ride will take you exactly where you want to go, in such a way that you wish the journey would never end.

As a world leader in mountain bike technology, Trek constantly assesses its product offering, adapting and expanding ranges to rise to the expectations of adrenalin junkies and adventure seekers all over the world.

Two exciting new range additions are Trek gravel bikes and touring bikes.

Gravel bikes can be ridden almost anywhere, both on the road and off it. Gravel bikes are for those days when you know you want to hit the wide-open spaces, but you’re not quite sure where they’ll take you.

Trek touring bikes expand your horizons exponentially. Adventure touring bikes are built to stand up to the rigors of the travelling through cities, mountains, deserts … any direction your wanderlust pulls you in! Trek touring bikes give you the freedom to explore more.

Level with the gravel on your new Trek Checkpoint!

Trek’s all-new Checkpoint gravel bike is guaranteed to put the fun back into your journey! This bike is designed exclusively for the adventure-minded gravel rider, incorporating a new geometry which is paired with quality specs that will hold up for long, rugged miles on pavement, dirt and the most treacherous gravel roads.

The bike that checks all the boxes

In South Africa, Checkpoint is being released in both carbon and aluminium models to cater for every rider’s needs. The Checkpoint SL6 is built from Trek’s premium 500 Series OCLV Carbon, while the ALR 4 features Trek’s lightweight 300 Series Alpha Aluminium, contributing to the bike’s uber-quick ride feel.

The flagship Checkpoint SL 6 boasts a full Shimano Ultegra 2 x 11 drivetrain, Bontrager’s Paradigm Comp Disc wheels paired with Shimano RT800 Ice-Tech FREEZA rotors, and finned brake pads for lightweight durability and extra stopping power. The ALR 4 will cater for entry-level riders and features Shimano’s Tiagra 10-speed drivetrain and a wide-range 11-34 cassette. Both models come equipped with 700 x 35c Schwalbe gravel tires, tubeless-ready Bontrager wheels, and flat-mount disc brakes.

One of Checkpoint’s most exciting developments is its unique, gravel-specific geometry. The new dimensions offer comfort for the long haul and on rough terrain but remain aggressive enough to provide the speed and responsive ride-feel most gravel riders crave.

Checkpoint features a nearly identical reach to that of Trek’s Boone cyclocross bike, but with a slightly taller stack, and lower bottom bracket height. Chainstay length and wheelbase are the same. The lower bottom bracket provides the additional stability riders look for on long grinds, while maintaining a tight wheelbase, long reach, and relatively low stack height which keeps Checkpoint fast and manoeuvrable.

Tech you can trust

The Checkpoint SL 6 features the same Rear IsoSpeed decoupler used on Domane and Boone. IsoSpeed minimises pesky, fatiguing vibrations from even the most uneven riding surfaces, ensuring comfort that goes the distance. The SL models also include a carbon seatmast cap, Trek’s Carbon Armour to protect the frame from debris, and facilitate easy conversion to a 1x or electronic drivetrain.

All models feature 12 mm front and rear thru axles and Control Freak internal cable routing for easy cleanly organised cables that are protected from the mud and dirt that will inevitably feature on the Checkpoint rider’s journey.

Play it your way

Customisation is a breeze with Checkpoint. Stranglehold dropouts let the rider adjust the bike’s geometry and gearing based on the requirements of the day’s ride. For example, the longest setting increases the bike’s stability for longer rides or bikepacking, while shortening the wheelbase provides snappier, more responsive handling for gravel racing. The dropouts also facilitate quick, no-fuss conversion to single speed.

While the stock 35 mm Schwalbe tyres hit the sweet-spot for most riders, fitting other widths quickly changes Checkpoint’s identity. The rider hitting crushed limestone trails to link pavement will love firm and fast-rolling 28 mm slicks, while the dedicated dirt road explorer can run 45 mm knobbles to tackle the rockiest routes. So what’s your pleasure? The choice is yours!

Mounts to make the most of the ride

Checkpoint is covered in mounts for even more functional versatility. Mounts on the seat tube and down tube allow riders to fit 3 bottles in the main triangle (sizes 56 cm and larger), or position two bottles low while leaving room for a frame bag. There’s also space for an additional bottle underneath the down tube.

Lowrider fork mounts will take a rack such as Trek’s 720 fork rack, as just one example. Rear rack mounts provide the option to haul even more cargo, and hidden fender mounts keep the ride clean in even the worst weather. SL models include a top tube mount to quickly attach an easy-to-reach bag for ride essentials.

Time to make tracks on your Trek 920 touring bike!

The new Trek 920 touring bike opens up a world of experiences you never dreamed existed. It’s a get-up-and-go-anywhere bike, built with drop-bars and 29er mountain bike wheels for balance and performance on any surface you’re set to encounter along the way. The 920 comes with front and rear racks for a ridiculous amount of carrying capacity, so all you must do is select a spot on your map and GO!

Room to roam … go big; don’t go home!

There’s no need to be intimidated by the road ahead. When the pavement ends, the 920 is just getting started. This rugged adventure tourer sports an off-road drivetrain, opening up endless journey options. And don’t let a bit of gravel stop you either; the 920 is equipped to handle whatever lies on or off the beaten track, getting its precious cargo there safely!

All the pros you’ll need for your trip

We’re talking versatile geometry with drop bars, wide gearing range, and rack and fender compatibility give this bike do-anything attitude. Super-agile, the 920’s strong Alpha Aluminium frame is quick on the pavement, tough on the trail, and compatible with our DuoTrap S fitness-tracking sensor. Steadfast stopping power and weatherproof disc brakes give you heart-stopping peace of mind in all conditions.

Go on. Test-ride a new Trek, today!

Trek’s entrance into the dedicated gravel and touring bike markets is set up for show stopping success in South Africa. Isn’t it time you seized the day and owned the road?

For additional information on Checkpoint, 920 or Trek reilers, visit: https://www.trekbikes.com/za/en_ZA/. Join the conversations on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TrekBikesZA/ or Twitter: https://twitter.com/trekbikes and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trekbikes/.