Grahamstonian wins fourth MySpar MTB Classic crown

The 5th MySpar MTB Classic & Fun Farm Run, was held on Sunday 6 May at the venue of Zuurbron Farm & Bike Park. Over 730 participants enjoyed a glorious day of 4 different manicured mountain bike routes and trail run.

The 60km challenge started in perfect weather conditions. Not an easy race in any terms with few riders covering it in less than 3 hours. With a closely contested 60km challenge it was 3 time winner Jason Meaton, the Grahamstown local, who took his 4th MySpar MTB Classic title in a time of 2:24:30. East London’s Jason Peach was 2nd (2:25:51) and 3rd Grant Daly (2:28:27).

In the ladies race Yolande de Villiers dominated, winning her first MySpar MTB Classic and finishing 4th overall in an incredible time of 2:30:53. Defending champion Anriette Schoeman took 2nd place (2:43:36) with Siska van der Bijl finishing 3rd (2:45:23).

The King and Queen of the mountain were race winners Jason Meaton and Yolande de Villiers.

Spectators were treated to a variety of food stalls, beer tents, jumping castles, and some great MTB watching. Race founder & director, Jacques Steenkamp worked hard at ensuring the entire family could spend a fun-filled morning on his farm and judging from the comments received everyone did just that.

Apart from the fantastic vibe, the continued support and generosity of the title sponsor, together with additional support from the community, enables race winners and category winners to win from a total prize purse of over R20 000

For the full list of podium placers, see below:

PODIUM PLACERS:

60km Challenge

60KM CHALLENGE MEN

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 JASON MEATON 26 2:24:30

2 JASON PEACH 31 2:25:51

3 GRANT DALY 21 2:28:27

60KM CHALLENGE FEMALE

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 YOLANDE DE VILLIERS 45 2:30:53

2 ANRIETTE SCHOEMAN 35 2:43:36

3 SISKA VAN DER BIJL 35 2:45:23

Other MTB Results from the day:

60KM CHALLENGE – MEN 50+

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 CHARL JOUBERT 53 2:41:41

2 IAN MOORE 55 2:52:58

3 SHAUN ATTENBOROUGH 50 2:54:31

60KM CHALLENGE – LADIES 50+

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 JAYNE WRIGHT 52 3:39:31

2 LYNN MCGREGOR 52 4:49:56

40KM RACE – MEN

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 WARICK MINKLEY 35 1:39:57

2 LUTHANDO FATYI 29 1:41:14

3 CHARL DU PLOOY 18 1:42:29

40KM RACE – LADIES

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 ASHLEIGH MAYHEAD 16 2:01:45

2 MELISSA SWANEPOEL 40 2:04:04

3 JACQUI PESKENS 32 2:09:12

40KM RACE – MENS 50+

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 LEON CLASSEN 53 1:54:09

2 DENIS STACK 53 1:55:11

3 ERASMUS WILKEN 57 2:01:59

40KM RACE – LADIES 50+

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 SUZIE DU PLESSIS 54 2:27:19

2 CINDY FERREY 52 2:36:47

3 ANNEKE BINNEMAN 53 2:43:42

20KM RIDE MALE – (BORN 2004+)

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 CAYLEM ESSEN 14 53:50

2 DYLAN DE BRUYN 14 1:04:03

3 JARED LOENEN 12 1:06:40

20KM RIDE FEMALE – (BORN 2004+)

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 SARAH -DAWN BROWN 11 1:09:34

2 LARA LOTTER 14 1:10:30

3 RACHEL SEAMAN 13 1:16:55

10KM MTB BOY (BORN 2009+)

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 RUAN CLOETE 10 33:02

2 WIKUS MEYER 10 44:59

3 MARK BLACK 09 45:01

10KM MTB GIRL (BORN 2009+)

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 GEMMA PIENAAR 10 1:02:54

2 ANJA WAGNER 9 1:04:46

3 MICAELLA WHITE 9 1:07:59

TRAIL RUN 10KM MEN

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 GIFT CHIGOMARRWA 30 33:25

2 RODNEY PRINSLOO 20 33:38

3 BRADLEY KRIGE 24 43:11

TRAIL RUN 10KM LADIES

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 CHRISTINE CLAASSEN 54 45:58

2 ANNICA COETZEE 26 46:15

3 THERESA BUCHNER 33 50:58

10KM TRAIL RUN U/16 BOYS

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 BENJIE GENIS 12 58:09

2 MARNO DU PLESSIS 12 1:00:16

3 LUKA COETZEE 13 1:52:00

10KM TRAIL RUN U/16 GIRLS

POSITION NAME AGE TIME

1 MICHE GENIS 15 1:13:30

2 KARA-LEE OLCKERS 12 1:13:49

3 LEANDRI DE BEER 13 1:22:48