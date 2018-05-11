Meet Arteon, VW’s new sedan chief

The new Volkswagen Arteon

The totally newly developed Volkswagen Arteon model emphasises emotionality in the premium class. In addition to a new and emotive outline, VW has with the Arteon, also introduced a highly expressive, horizontally accentuated brand look. The bars of the radiator grille extend into the three-dimensional front headlights, while LED lighting elements additionally emphasise the striking layout and demonstrate dominance. The five-door gran tourismo impresses through revolutionary design and great practical value in use. While the doors’ frameless windows reflect the typical stylistic elements of a grand tourer, the top-hinged and wide-opening tailgate provides optimum access to the huge boot.

The name Arteon – with the emphasis put on the first syllable – is made up of two component parts: ‘Art’ describes the fastback’s harmonious lines and emotionality. The ending ‘eon’ identifies it, in the same way as VW’s top model for the Chinese market, the Phideon, as a premium model.

The Arteon is VW’s top passenger model and the new Volkswagen gran turismo is produced at the German plant in Emden.

Equipment features making their debut in the Arteon include the latest generation of driver assistance systems. Interesting features have been added that are typically reserved for luxury vehicles, a unique combination that makes the Arteon one of the most attractive products in its segment.

The new Arteon is based on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB). This configuration naturally creates space. A long wheelbase of 2,841 mm spans the two axles. Accordingly, the body overhangs of the 4,862 mm long fastback model are short and concise. The Arteon is

1,871 mm wide and 1,427 mm tall. These dimensional relationships deliver truly dynamic proportions – a visual starting point for Volkswagen designers.

Innovative, economical and perfectly suited to everyday use, the Arteon is re-interpreting the ‘gran turismo’ concept with its combination of avant-garde design, sporty charisma, great flexibility and generous space.

Further aspects that would be considered plus points in any vehicle class include excellent rear legroom and luggage space..

Inside is Digital Cockpit Heaven. The design is clean and has high level of ergonomic efficiency and numerous interactive interfaces between human and machine. The interactive and digitalised interfaces include optional high-tech features such as the Active Info Display which is standard in the R-Line (fully digitalised instruments), as well as a head-up display. Further features include an Active Info Display (fully digital and programmable instruments), a head-up display and the new Discover Pro infotainment system with a 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control. The new top system, the Discover Pro, has an efficient tablet-like glass surface that is controlled entirely without analogue buttons. The display is also equipped with intuitive gesture control.

The new Arteon is launching with two turbocharged direct fuel injection engines. All of the engines have four cylinders. The diesel engine delivers 130kW while the powerful TSI delivers 206kW.

The four-cylinder diesel 2.0 TDI with 130kW power output has 350 Nm of torque that is available between 1 608and 3 500rpm. The combined fuel consumption is 5.6 litres per 100 kilometres; and is available with a 6-speed DSG transmission. The top of the range petrol engine is the 2.0 TSI with 206kW power output. It has 350 Nm of torque that is available from 1 700 up to 5 600 rpm. The 0-100km/h sprint is achieved in 5.6 seconds and has top speed of 250km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 7.3 litres per 100 kilometres. The 206kW engine is only available with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The VW Arteon prices (with VAT and emissions tax included) are R599 900 for the 2.0 TDI 130kW Elegance DSG; R649 900 for the 2.0 TDI 130 kW R-Line DSG; and R699 900 for the top of the range 2.0 TSI 206kW R-Line 4MOTION DSG

The new Arteon comes standard with a 5 year/90 000km Maintenance Plan, 3 year/120 000km warranty, 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and space saver spare wheel. Service Interval is 15 000km.