Relax with a self-massage

Ruth Woudstra

To really feel physical discomfort is something we often deny ourselves. In a world full of

distractions (work, cellphones, food!), it is often easier to move into the space of ‘not here, not

now’.

One way to acknowledge physical pain, is to touch the area of affliction. If your back is sore for

instance, you often naturally massage it. Such an action shows recognition instead of suppression.

Going to a massage therapist provides an important opportunity for relaxation, which actively

promotes healing. There are also ways in which we can give ourselves the TLC we need. After all,

nobody knows your body as well as you do. Self-massage is easy if you allow yourself the time for

pampering. It can be done anywhere and at any time, and the addition of essential oils and

moisturisers is entirely optional.

When you are in a state of dis-ease, your hands will intuitively make their way to the part of the

body that needs attention. For example, if your shoulders are stiff, you can place a warm towel over

them, then gently press the fingertips toward the nape of the neck and work back towards the

shoulders.

Working on head, hands and feet is also great for relaxation. For a scalp massage, sit comfortably

and run your hands through your hair from the front to the back. Then make circular movements on

the scalp, and then move the hands through the hair from the back to the front.

For a hand massage, apply moisturiser if desired and twist the fingers one by one or pinch from the

base of the finger up to the fingertip, applying as much pressure as you need.

A foot massage can be preceded by soaking your feet in warm water and applying moisturiser. Rub

the hands over the top and bottom of one foot simultaneously. Then gently twist or pinch the toes.

Finally press into the sole and heal of the foot with the thumbs or fingers.

The best method is often the one you apply without even thinking. Either way, allowing yourself to

feel the physical body through gentle self-massage is a sure-fire way to acknowledge both physical

pain and your body’s own power to alleviate it.