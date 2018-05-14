Grahamstonian wins fourth MySpar MTB Classic crown

The 5th MySpar MTB Classic & Fun Farm Run, was held on Sunday 6 May at the venue of Zuurbron Farm & Bike Park. Over 730 participants enjoyed a glorious day of 4 different manicured mountain bike routes and trail run.

The 60km challenge started in perfect weather conditions. Not an easy race in any terms with few riders covering it in less than 3 hours. With a closely contested 60km challenge it was 3 time winner Jason Meaton, the Grahamstown local, who took his 4th MySpar MTB Classic title in a time of 2:24:30. East London’s Jason Peach was 2nd (2:25:51) and 3rd Grant Daly (2:28:27).

In the ladies race Yolande de Villiers dominated, winning her first MySpar MTB Classic and finishing 4th overall in an incredible time of 2:30:53. Defending champion Anriette Schoeman took 2nd place (2:43:36) with Siska van der Bijl finishing 3rd (2:45:23).

The King and Queen of the mountain were race winners Jason Meaton and Yolande de Villiers.

Spectators were treated to a variety of food stalls, beer tents, jumping castles, and some great MTB watching. Race founder & director, Jacques Steenkamp worked hard at ensuring the entire family could spend a fun-filled morning on his farm and judging from the comments received everyone did just that.

Apart from the fantastic vibe, the continued support and generosity of the title sponsor, together with additional support from the community, enables race winners and category winners to win from a total prize purse of over R20 000.

The full list of podium finishers can be found at: http://www.grocotts.co.za/category/sport/