Report animal cruelty

The SPCA stands for the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They therefore deal with cruelty issues mainly and any injured animals according to their designated areas.

If you see cases of cruelty, call your local SPCA, provide the physical address, details of the abuse and the animals involved. The SPCA will always keep your name anonymous. Also report syndicates such as dog fighting, donkey slaughtering and rooster fighting.

For advice on a sick animal please contact one of the Vets in town on the numbers displayed below. If you require any more information or advice, please contact Grahamstown SPCA:

Please remember for any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the vets below:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street: 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street: 046 622 7112

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.