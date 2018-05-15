Art auction for creative cause

The Carinus Art Centre is once again holding its very successful and entertaining Art Auction on 19 May at 6.30pm at the school. The 2018 theme is ‘AFRO-FUTURISM’. This year there is an exciting list of excellent artists from the Eastern Cape as well as renowned artists from other parts of the country who have generously donated works to go on auction.

These include paintings by Estelle Marais, Herman Niebuhr, Dianne Mclean, Sharle Mathews, BA Moolman, Barbara Stoke and Lindsay Page, a photograph by well-known photographer Obie Oberholzer, prints by Bevan de Wet, Lindsay Quirk, Peter Midlane, Lou Almon, Tony Pinchuck, Carmen Ford and Sandile Goje, ceramics by Ann Marais, Richard Pullen, Janet Young, Graeme Germond and Charmaine Haines, a quilted wall-hanging by Mariss Stevens, photographs by Simon Pamphilon, TJ Lemon and Roddy Fox, a sculpture by Carl Roberts, to mention a few. The event would not be complete without our ever popular ‘Silent Auction’. It too will include a good selection of artworks by professional artists as well as by Carinus students.

The funds are much needed as the Department of Education is currently not paying towards the running costs of the Centre. Funds will go specifically towards paying for the monthly salary of a part-time teacher, as well as for the art materials needed for the Grade 10-12 Visual Arts classes that Carinus is offering at Ntsika Secondary School.

It is always an evening of fun and enjoyment. The cost per ticket is R150 which includes a feast of ‘designer’ finger food. Enquiries: Lizelle: 046 622 4543 or carinus@lantic.net