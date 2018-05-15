School music on show this week

Members of the public are invited to a showcase of young musicians from schools in Grahamstown and surrounding areas at the fifth Saint Andrew’s College and Diocesan School for Girls’ Music Festival from 15-18 May. The festival is a platform for music students to perform in a non-competitive environment. Ensembles, orchestras and marimba bands will share their music with their peers and the public.

Organisers say a record number of 108 solo entries, ranging from beginner to advanced students from different schools have been received.

Renowned Marimba soloist Magdalena de Vries will be the visiting artist. She will perform in the Beethoven Room at the Rhodes Department of Music and Musicology at 1.15pm on Friday 18 May. De Vries will also present a Marimba workshop in the St Andrew’s College Centenary Hall at 3pm on the same afternoon.

Entry for all performances and workshops is free.