Councillors red-flag water quality

Supplies of water purification chemicals are expected to be delivered to Makana Municipality’s water treatment plants today and legislated water testing will resume soon; however, residents might be well advised to consider boiling water before drinking it, until further notice.

During Council portfolio committee meetings this week, councillors and officials expressed strong concern about the quality of the water currently coming out of Grahamstown’s taps. Infrastructure Development and Technical Services portfolio head Mabhuti Matyumza yesterday said residents would be informed of the problems with water treatment and storage that might affect quality.

Both the Social Development and Infrastructure Development and Technical Services portfolio committee meetings raised concern that potable water for residents’ consumption wasn’t being treated correctly and that legislated water quality testing is not being carried out. Both problems were the result of the municipality’s financial constraints, officials said.

A report to the Social Development portfolio Wednesday 16 May indicated that municipal testing of water samples in January 2018 had shown a coliform count of 101 at the Alicedale reservoir. The SANS standard is less than 10. SANS 241:15, published in March 2015, is the Drinking Water Standard that lists determinands and corresponding limits that must be measured to determine that the quality of water is safe for people to drink.

The results were forwarded to the water section, the report noted. “They had a challenge with chemicals. Necessary steps were taken and the public were informed to boil water for drinking and cooking purposes.”

While Alicedale’s water showed acceptable levels by March, this was the month that water tested at the Joza reservoir had a total coliform count of 29 and e.coli 2 (standard is 0).

Escherichia coli is a sub-group of the faecal coliform group. These kinds of bacteria are present in the intestines of people and warm-blooded animals and their presence in water indicates a degree of contamination with faeces or sewage. The “count” indicates the degree of contamination and the SANS standard for coliforms in water is less than 10. Faecal coliform is measured in colony forming units per 100ml (cfu/100ml) of water tested.

Director of Infrastructure Dali Mlenzana said this problem was not because of inadequate treatment at the plant, however, but because of contamination in the infrastructure storing and carrying that water. He said reservoirs needed to be cleaned out.

Environmental Health Deputy Director Johann Esterhuizen said in Wednesday’s Social Development portfolio meeting that drinking water in some of Makana’s supplies was currently being treated with swimming pool chemicals.

Esterhuizen said his department regularly tests water quality at the treatment works at Waainek, James Kleynhans, Alicedale and Riebeeck East and that currently it is of an acceptable standard; however, Makana had run out of the liquid chlorine required for correct water treatment and he feared the excessive e.coli levels detected recently in Alicedale’s supply might return.

“What we are giving to the community is not right and we are going to have major problems,” Esterhuizen said. “I would recommend something be done urgently so we know the water is fit for human consumption.”

Esterhuizen described the correct process for chlorinating water, which is the feeding of a constant stream of liquid chlorine into the pipeline carrying filtered water into the reservoir. He explained that water in the reservoirs should thus already be chlorinated.

Instead, Esterhuizen said that in Riebeeck East, untreated water was fed in the reservoir, where chlorine tablets were broken up and dropped into it. “But it’s not mixed and that chlorine is meant for swimming pools.”

However, he confirmed Water and Sanitation Manager Ntombi Tshicelela’s statement that the results of recent quality tests had not shown any current problems. He assured Tshicelela that her department would be immediately informed should they detect harmful levels of bacteria or minerals.

Because water is crucial to human health, the Municipal Systems Act dicatates that alongside testing by the municipality, regular testing must be done by an accredited laboratory to verify compliance with the SANS 241: 2015 water regulations and standards.

This testing was done through Amatola Water, who ensured this Blue Drop System requirement was complied with.

However, Makana owes Amatola R48 million, as well as a smaller amount in laboratory testing fees, and so no independent testing has been carried out recently. A set of tests costs in the region of R4000.

Tshicelela said it had been negotiated with Amatola that the much smaller laboratory fee amount be paid while Makana continues to pay off its multimillion-rand debt to the water utility. This meant the legislated testing would resume.

Mlenzana emphasised that internal testing had continued and that the hiatus in independent laboratory testing was primarily a compliance concern.

“Just because it hasn’t been tested, doesn’t mean the water is not up to standard,” Mlenzana said.

‘Our water is safe to drink’ says Director By Sarah Connock Director of Infrastructure and Technical Services at Makana, Dali Mlenzana, is quick to quell rumours about the quality of the water in Makana. Grocott’s Mail approached Makana after some members of the public said they had been advised by clinic staff that the diarrhoea they were experiencing was due to contaminated municipal water. “At Waainek because of the issues of the supply of chlorine gas, currently we’re using chlorine tablets,” Mlenzana told Grocott’s Mail. “This is acceptable according to the standards in the Department of Water and Sanitation. As soon as we sort out our problems with our supplier then we will stop using the chlorine tablets,” Mlenzana said. In a Council portfolio meeting this week, Mlenzana explained that problems in the supply chain management process had delayed the supply of water treatment chemicals. The water within the plant is tested hourly, Mlenzana said. “We know the quantity that we are testing on a daily basis. For instance, we know at Waainek that on a 24-hour day we treat about 7 megalitres of water, so we know how much chlorine we need and we test it continuously to make sure the water is properly purified.” Our water is safe to drink and no one will get sick from it. The water coming out of Grahamstown taps is tested at least once a month, based on the Department of Water and Sanitation standards, Mlenzana said. The last tests were done by the Department themselves. Based on their tests from last month, “Our water is safe to drink and no one will get sick from it,” Mlenzana said. Settlers Hospital also does its own water checks to ensure that the water meets the required standards. If the water does not meet the required standards at any hospital owned or operated by Netcare, they install a filtration system to address this problem. “The last test [was]performed during February 2018,” said Nolene Ferreira, the Clinical Services Manager. “There has never been a need to install a filtration system at Settlers Hospital.”

*One megalitre is one million litres.