Like father, like daughter

Nontlahla Mbenenge was admitted to the Bar by her father, Honourable Mr Justice Selby Mbenenge along with Bantubonke Tokota in the High Court in Grahamstown on Tuesday 15 May. Nontlahla said she had tried to avoid a career in law at first, but the bug had bitten during the Labour Law module of her HR degree at Rhodes University. “That was when I really understood what the law is about.” She went on to complete a law degree at the University of Fort Hare in East London. Her father, who is Judge President of the Eastern Cape, is delighted at his daughter’s choice. He was especially pleased that long-time friend, Judge Tokota, completed the full bench admitting her to the Bar. “He was like a second dad to her,” he said. Photo: Sue Maclennan