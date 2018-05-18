Ntsika hosts soccer day

By: CHRIS TOTOBELA

On Saturday 12 May, Ntsika Secondary School hosted a soccer tournament for the local schools. There were six schools that took part, includingNtsika, Nombulelo, Nyaluza, Khutliso Daniels, Mrwetyana and Mary Waters, with Nombulelo and Kutliso Daniels entering with two teams to make eight.

The quarter finals on the day saw Kutliso Daniels’ B side defeat Nombulelo B (2-1), Mary Waters take out Ntsika (2-0) and Nombulelo A win over Nyaluza (1-0). TEM Mrhwetyana went through to the semi finals after Kutliso withdrew their second team from the tournament. In the semi finals Kutliso beat Mary Waters by 2-1. Nombulelo joined Kutliso in the final after Mrhwetyana were disqualified for fielding a former student.

In a very tough and exciting final Kutliso beat Nombulelo by 3-1 to clinch the title. Kutliso Daniels were awarded R800 and the trophy after their strong finals performance, while Nombulelo were provided with R400 for finishing as runners-up.

Kutliso Daniels coach, popularly known as Mandi, said after the game, “I am happy with this victory. My players are starved of action as there is no league for schools here, so we depend on these tournaments. My boys gave their all and deserve to win here today.”

Kutliso Daniels’ sports officer, Miss V Mthetho, was delighted with the win for her school. “Our boys showed commitment and have won here today against all odds. I am so proud of them and prepared to go an extra mile to make sure that they play the sport they love so much, conragulations to them.”

The tournament organiser, Fundisile Mgoqi said, “this event was a huge success and I am happy that everything went well and we would like to stage this event every school term to keep our students active. We are also planning to get these six schools playing every Wednesday afternoon just keep them active,” said Mgoqi.

