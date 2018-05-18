ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE CHAPEL CHOIR SINGS IN BATHURST

The St Andrew’s College Chapel Choir sang at the 180th anniversary of St John’s Anglican Church in Bathurst this past Sunday, 13 May.

The service was presided over by Bishop Ebenezer, the Bishop of Grahamstown. The Archdeacon of Albany and Dean of the Cathedral were also at the celebration of this beautiful Romanesque building (which is unaltered) and its active and devout congregation.

The College choir had the opportunity to step back in time being accompanied on an old pump organ from the 1800’s. This special service was enhanced by the singing of the mass and a rousing upbeat jazzy anthem, “Swingin’ with the Saints”, culminated in a well-deserved applause from the appreciative

congregation. Even the Bishop joined in on the applause!

College presented St John’s with a gift to mark this momentous occasion and the Bishop thanked the boys for enhancing the worship at this very special service.

Report by Mike Skipper, Director of Music