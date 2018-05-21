God of the harvest

By Strauss de Jager

In Matthew 9:36-38 we read that “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. 37 Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. 38 Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.” It is time for the harvest festival on the church calendar, also called Pentecost. Jesus once compared his death to the sowing of a seed of corn in the ground.

The seed must sacrifice its life and die to yield a great crop. In God’s economy Jesus became the precious capital invested for the sake of the world. 50 days (“pentecosta” in Greek) after Easter the windows of heaven were opened and the Holy Spirit was poured out on the timid and lonely followers of Jesus, praying together in some room.

Ten days before He ascended into heaven on a cloud, from where He reigns over his kingdom and empowers those who are doing his harvesting work on earth by the Spirit. This harvesting springs from the compassion of God and has always focused on people and all their needs, the “harassed and helpless”. Until today this harvesting of God has been ongoing, looking to bring people into union with Him, and to pour out his goodwill, care and compassion on all.

Strauss de Jager– NG Kerk