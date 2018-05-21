Use prescribed shampoos

When bathing or washing dogs and cats, please only use the shampoos prescribed to them by vets or other animal specific products. Also, do not bath more than once a week. Regular grooming is also an essential part of good animal care and not only prevents knotting of fur, is also a form of enrichment for your pet and helps them with a daily task they do as part of keeping themselves clean. For more information and or advice on animal care, washing and grooming please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the vets below:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, 046 622 7112

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.