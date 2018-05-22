Graeme clean up against Port Rex and other fixtures

Graeme College’s hockey sides travelled up to East London on Friday 11 May to battle through three very evenly contested fixtures, while the Junior School side took on the SAP Fourth Team. The rugby sides played a full day of fixtures on Saturday 12 May, with the junior sides playing against various schools, while the senior school travelled to Port Rex themselves.

In the hockey fixtures, the Graeme U15 side won 1-0, 2nds drew 1-1 and the ist XI won 2-1. At home the Graeme Junior School side won 4-0 against the SAP 4ths.

The Graeme junior school sides had a great weekend of mixed fixtures against Kat River, Port Alfred and Oatlands. All fixtures were massively competitive with Graeme producing some superb performances, dominating most of them.

In the senior rugby matches in East London, the main match of the day saw both First Teams go head to head on Port Rex’s main field.

The match was a tight affair to start off with as both teams struggled to get any momentum on attack. Graeme started to be more dominant half way through the first half, as they held onto the ball for long periods of time. The Graeme forwards gained the ascendancy over their opponents and the pressure finally paid off as Graeme crossed the try line on two occasions to lead 10- 3 at half time.

Graeme would also play with the wind in the second half. This allowed them to score another two tries of which one was converted to make the score 22-3. They seemed fairly comfortable for the remainder of the game, however Port Rex scored in the final play of the game to make the final score 22-10.

The rest of the matches were evenly shared, with Graeme winning the u14A, u15A and 2nds matches.

Hockey Results:

GC u13 4-0 SAP 4ths

GC u15a 1-0 Port Rex

GC 2nds 1-1 Port Rex

GC 1st 2-1 Port Rex

Rugby Results:

Graeme U13 A 19-12 Port Alfred U13 A

Graeme U13 B 0-41 Kat River U13 A

Graeme U13 C 15-10 Oatlands U13 A

Graeme U11 A 22-0 Port Alfred U11 A

Graeme U11 B 17-15 Oatlands U11 A

Graeme U11 C 12 – 15 Kat River U11 A

Graeme U9 A 44-0 Port Alfred U9 A

Graeme U14 A 61-10 Port Rex

Graeme U14 B 38-23 Port Rex

Graeme U15 A 48-14 Port Rex

Graeme U15 B 17-0 Port Rex

Graeme U16 A 20-10 Port Rex

Graeme U16 B 45-12 Port Rex

Graeme 3rds 22-7 Port Rex

Graeme 2nds 29-14 Port Rex

Graeme 1sts 22-10 Port Rex