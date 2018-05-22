Schools look strong in Makana hockey league

Several of St Andrew’s College hockey teams form part of this year’s Makana hockey league, alongside Kingswood College and Graeme College.

The recent matches saw the St Andrew’s U16D’s lose 2-1 to the Kingswood U16C’s in a very close encounter. Graeme College Second Team defeated St Andrew’s Fourth Team 1-0 in another hotly contested match-up.

The SAC Second Team continued their winning ways with a 5-0 win over Port Alfred First Team, with Matthew Mackenzie, Jacques Hoefnagels and Warrick Leach making valuable contributions with their effort and skill.