Church Notices

ABUNDANT LIFE WORSHIP CENTRE – Kuyasa School Hall

10.30am Morning Service – Pastor NC Julius 079 496 4256

AFM OF SA – God’s Glory Assembly – Indoor Sports Centre – Ext 6

9am Youth and Sunday School Services 10am Morning Service

Pastor B.L. Kutu 082 828 6194

AGS/AFM EL SHADDAI (Former AOG Church, Blackbeard Street)

10am Morning Service

Pastor Pieter Swartz 082 414 7711 Elders: Dennis Goliath 073 272 8112

Ronnie Scheepers 083 610 2926

BODY OF CHRIST INTERNATIONAL RAINBOW MINISTRIES – Makana Hall

9am Children Ministries

9.30am Intercession

10am Sunday Service

Apostolic MM Mngcongo

071 906 4286

BOWKER STREET BAPTIST CHURCH

10am: Sunday Service – Pastor: Eugino Nel

CATHEDRAL OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

7.30am Holy Eucharist (SAPB)

9.30am Sung Eucharist (AAPB)

5pm Choral Evensong

6.30pm Student Service

CHRIST CHURCH – Speke Street

8.30am Sunday: Holy Eucharist with Hymns (APB 1989)

9am Wednesday: Holy Communion

Vic Graham 076 098 5763

CHRIST EMBASSY CHURCH – 19 African Street in Princess Alice Hall

9am Morning Service

Pastor Stewart 078 875 0319

CONQUERORS COVENANT CHURCH – Nombulelo Hall, Joza

10am – 12pm Sunday

Nceba Ngeju 073 653 2655

EMMANUEL ASSEMBLY – 12 Paton Place, Vergenoeg

10.30am Morning Service

5.30pm Evening Service

Pastor Apost NJL Williams

084 226 2457

EVERY NATION CHRISTIAN CHURCH – VGHS Hall, Beaufort Str

9.30am Morning Service

12.30pm isiXhosa Service

6.30pm Evening Service

046 622 3426

FAITH ALIVE BIBLE CHURCH –

276 Ext 4, Joza

9.30am Morning Service

Pastors Xolisile & Xoliswa Pantsi 083 922 9379/071 794 0331

FRONTIERS CHURCH INT – VP School Hall, Beaufort Street

9.30am Dave Koch 084 470 2095 or

046 636 7815

FULL GOSPEL CHURCH OF GOD –

11 Caldecott Street

9am Morning Service and Promised land (Sunday School)

6.30pm Evening Service

Pastor JJ Botha, 046 622 5949 or Email: fullgospelchurch@telkomsa.net

SHALOM REVIVAL MINISTERIES –

8073 Lingelihle Loc Ext 6 Joza

10am Morning Service

Pastor TP Dube Ngcayisa 083 671 9686

GRAHAMSTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH – Bathurst Street

9.30am Morning Worship and Sunday School Every 1st Sunday Communion

6.30pm Evening Service every 3rd Sunday Communion

11.30am Kariega Church 4th Sunday only

GRAHAMSTOWN CHRISTIAN CENTRE – Lucas Meyer Ave

9am Sunday Worship

Pastor D Hagemann 046 622 3309

GOD’S KINGDOM INTERNATIONAL FELLOWSHIP – 8 Frere Street

7pm Wednesday 10am Sunday

Mrs Mildred Oosthuizen

046 622 6655 or 079 475 0868

JABEZ HOUSE ASSEMBLY – Sun City community creche

10am Morning Service 6pm Evening Service

Pastor T Smit 079 622 9812

MARIYA uMAMA weTHEMBA MONASTERY – Highlands Road – Holy Cross Benedictine Monks

9am Holy Eucharist

046 622 8111

METHODIST CHURCH OF SA

Commem 9am English Service

Wesley 9am English Service

Sole Memorial 10am Afrikaans Service

St. Mark’s 11am Afrikaans Service

St. Mark’s 6pm Afrikaans Service

NEDERDUITSE GEREFORMEERDE KERK – 38 Market St

9am Erediens, aand selgemeentes

046 622 4598

NEDERDUITSCH HERVORMDE KERK

9am Every Sunday erediens – Port Alfred 2nd and 4th Sundays

11am Eredienste Cannon Rocks

Prof John Gericke 046 624 9025

PEACE OF CHRIST MINISTRIES AND PRAISE – Nduna 1, Ext 1, Joza

9am Kidz Church 9.30am Intercession 10am Sunday Service

Pastor PP Pango 082 662 9422

PINKSTER PROTESTANTE KERK – Brushwood Farm, industrial area, behind Ght Prison

9am Sondagskool 10am Oggenddiens 7pm Aanddiens

Shawn Warren 082 808 6136

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS (QUAKERS) 622 3382 or 622 3076

RIVER OF LIFE – Assembly of God cnr Hill and Huntley St

8.30am MORNING ALIVE ( Worship service & Kidz Church)

10am Worship Service & Kidz Church 6pm Dynamic Evening Service

Pastors Innocent and Milcah Matepo. 046 622 3626

ROCK OF AGES CHRISTIAN CHURCH INTERNATIONAL – Duna Library – Joza

10am: Sunday Service

Past FW Arendse 072 118 9049

SALEM CHURCH

8.30am Dr John Westwood

SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH – next to Pick n Pay

9.30am Sabbath School (Saturday) 11am Worship Service

ST AUGUSTINE’S CHURCH

9.30 am Sunday Service

ST BARNABAS (Alicedale)

10am Xhosa service on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month and the English service on the 3rd.

J Olckers 082 601 9665

ST BARTHOLOMEW’S CHURCH (Market Street)

9am Eucharist with hymns – APB1989

Fr Eric Kelly 046 622 4552

ST CLEMENT’S CHURCH – (top end of High Street, next to Railway Station)

9am – Holy Eucharist

ST CYPRIAN’S – (Highlands)

10am Second Sunday of month. Contact R Wilmot 0825796886 or

P Rose 082 801 1353

ST MOSES CHURCH OF CHRIST IN ZION OF RSA – (9772 Manka Veleleni Street, Vukani Location)

Sunday 11am to 1.30pm Wednesday 6pm to 7.30pm

Siyabulela Mnyakama 073 961 7839

ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (Joza)

8am Mass

ST MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (Albany Road)

10am Sunday Mass

6pm Tuesday service

ST PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (47 Hill Street)

8am Sunday Mass. -046 622 2808

ST PETER CLAVER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (Raglan Road)

11am Mass

ST PETER’S (Sidbury)

10am Every 1st Sunday.

R Hart 042 235 1250 or Rev Isaias Chachine 071 005 0185

THE APOSTOLIC FAITH MISSION OF AFRICA (Z Street, Joza)

10am Sunday School,

11am Service

Rev KA Ndaleni

The Rock Family Church

(1 Dundas Street)

8.30am – Sunday Services

Makana Library

Shaun Brandon 073 227 9143

THE OLD APOSTOLIC CHURCH IN ZION OF SA (behind Benjamin Mahlasela High) – 11am Sunday Service, 6pm Wednesday service

Archbishop NT Chrisjan 083 363 1073

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER–DAY SAINTS (6 Bennett Str)

9am Sundays 046 622 5705

THE UPPER ROOM, W.O.W MINISTRIES

7pm Monday: Bible Study – 19 Frere Street, 7pm Thursday: Holy Spirit Evening – Antics Centre, Albany Road

5.30pm Sunday: Evening Service – Antics Centre, Albany Road

Ev. Jenfred Engelbrecht 083 204 4456

TIBETAN BUDDHIST MEDITATION CENTRE – 19 West Street

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm Meditation

Sundays: 9am – 10am Green Tara

TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

(Hill Street) 9.30am Morning Worship and Sunday School

6.30pm Evening Service

Church Office: 046 622 4254

Rev Boitumelo Gaborone

081 554 5485

UNION CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH (Albany Road)

9am Sunday School, 10am Morning Service, 6pm Evening Service

UNIVERSAL CHURCH OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD (UCKG) 33 Beaufort Street

Week: 6am, 7am, 10am, 3pm, 5pm

Sat: 7am, 10am

Sun: 8am, 10am, 1pm

WAY OF GOD MINISTRIES

(Ext 6, next to Joza Indoor Sports Centre)

10am Sunday Service 6pm. Apostle PS Ngqezana 084 824 2363