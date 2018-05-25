Independent investigation for SuperSport walkout

The SuperSport walkout incident on Saturday 19 May, involving former Springbok legends and current SuperSport analysts Ashwin Willemse, Naas Botha and Nick Mallett, is yet to be resolved. On Monday 21 May, an investigation was begun by SuperSport, with the purpose of resolving the grievances brought up on air by Willemse as part of his walkout.

A number of talks as part of the internal SuperSport investigation has failed resolve the incident, and so, in an announcement on Friday 25 May, SuperSport has tasked an independent Senior Counsel, Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, to chair a review of the incident which occurred and to make recommendations to the management.

According to the media announcement made by SuperSport, pending the outcome of the review, the three presenters involved will not appear on-air. None of the presenters have been suspended and they will continue to be remunerated in terms of their contracts.

SuperSport said, “We are committed to getting to the bottom of this serious issue. Advocate Maleka SC has been asked to make findings and recommendations by Monday 11 June 2018.”